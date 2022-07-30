Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.
Teradyne Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TER opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.84.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.
