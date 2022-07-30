Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $132.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

TER opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84.

Teradyne ( NYSE:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.26 million.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

