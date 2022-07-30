The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

HD stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

