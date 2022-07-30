The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Mosaic Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

