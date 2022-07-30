The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Finally, Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $241.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

