The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

