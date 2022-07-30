Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,889 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 172,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24. The company has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

