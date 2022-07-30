Timothy H. Young Sells 15,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.4 %

DBX stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

