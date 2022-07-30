Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $2.23 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 8.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.