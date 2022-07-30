Todd Olson Anthony Purchases 5,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,680,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

TSE FR opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3,270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.99. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

