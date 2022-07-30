Triumph Capital Management Acquires 674 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

