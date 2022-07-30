TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

VZ stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

