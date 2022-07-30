Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,451 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Activity at TechTarget

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Stock Performance

TTGT opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 383.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.