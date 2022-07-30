Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,443.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

