Truist Financial Corp Has $250,000 Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Stock Down 2.7 %

SHCR stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $500.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHCR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

