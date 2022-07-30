Truist Financial Corp Has $265,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $34.88 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

