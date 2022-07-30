Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,289 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after purchasing an additional 215,669 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $122.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

