Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $4,351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 1.80. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Cedar Fair Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.