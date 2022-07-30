Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,485 Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.47% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

LOUP opened at $32.74 on Friday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

