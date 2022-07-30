Truist Financial Corp Sells 36,523 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,523 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1,196.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

