Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,697,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:STM opened at $37.94 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

