Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,643 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

TWLO opened at $84.80 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $384.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

