Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $384.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.