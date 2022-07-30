Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 5.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UI opened at $301.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.10. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $344.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $358.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

