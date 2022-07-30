UBS Group Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $98.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $131.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $91.16 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.