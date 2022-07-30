UBS Group Trims Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Target Price to $120.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.
Teradyne Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TER opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.
