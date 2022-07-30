Upland Software, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Upland Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Upland Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Upland Software stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $354.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

