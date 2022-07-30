Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,952,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,751 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $18.40 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $752.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.