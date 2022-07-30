USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

