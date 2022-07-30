USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences
In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Further Reading
