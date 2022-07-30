Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Valmont Industries worth $71,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $271.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.62. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.