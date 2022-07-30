Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 73.3% in July

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

