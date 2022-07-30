Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAQC. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 101.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

