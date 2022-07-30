Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns “Initiates” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.00.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $223.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.40.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $200,670,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.