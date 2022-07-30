Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Veolia Environnement in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year. The consensus estimate for Veolia Environnement’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

VEOEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 2.2 %

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

VEOEY opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.8178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.37%.

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.