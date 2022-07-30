Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200,128 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.51% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $74,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,406,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,299,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,172,578.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,453.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,453.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

