Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $66,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

