Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $72,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,564.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,330.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,428.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

