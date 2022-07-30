Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,845 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $77,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.39.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $145.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $127.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

