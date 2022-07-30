Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,317 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $65,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $478.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

