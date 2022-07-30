Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $70,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 76,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Shares of DE opened at $343.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.18. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

