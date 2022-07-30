Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in July

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 207.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

About Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.