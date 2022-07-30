Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of WNC opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a PE ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.