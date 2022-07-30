Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 390.8% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,850,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,185,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,883,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Waldencast Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast Acquisition Trading Up 12.1 %

About Waldencast Acquisition

WALD opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Waldencast Acquisition has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.07.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

