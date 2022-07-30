Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Up 141.9% in July

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Waldencast Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WALDW stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.