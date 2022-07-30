Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 84,225 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $952.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

