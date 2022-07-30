Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $164.56 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average of $153.73.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

