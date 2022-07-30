Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Waters by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Waters by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after acquiring an additional 113,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $364.03 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.70 and a 200-day moving average of $322.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.63.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

