Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.85 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $14.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.80. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.40.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $273.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

