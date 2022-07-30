Wedbush Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $65.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.0 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

