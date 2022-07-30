Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the June 30th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wejo Group Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of WEJOW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Wejo Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wejo Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wejo Group stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 168,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Wejo Group Company Profile
Wejo Group Limited develops data marketplace and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. It offers traffic management of the data marketplace and SaaS solutions. Its data exchange platform sources data directly from connected vehicles, using a range of sensors inside the vehicle integrated by the OEMs to ascertain vehicle status, vehicle health, dynamics, and location.
